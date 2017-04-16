Turkey’s President Declares Victory, As Dissenters Cry Foul

The Turkish referendum dramatically expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers was approved by a small margin of the country’s population on Sunday, but not without loud dissent.

Residents of Turkey’s three biggest cities — Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir — all voted against the referendum that would potentially allow for President Erdogan to remain in office until 2029, along with vastly growing the authorities afforded to him. 51.3 percent of Istanbul, 68.7 percent of Izmir, and 51.1 percent of Ankara voted against the referendum. Now, many of those city-dwellers are upset that the country’s rural areas and small cities determined the election results, and the future of their country.

istanbul izmir ankara hayır diyecek, bayburt evet dedi diye sistem değişecek. adalet ???? — Berkcan 🇹🇷 (@berkcanbutun) April 16, 2017

Translation: Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara says no but all the system will change because Bayburt (a small city in northeast Turkey) said yes.

ankara, istanbul, izmir gibi şehirlerin geleceğini rize, bayburt, yozgat, erzurum, konya belirliyor. trajediye bakar mısınız? — Devin (@Donnafragile) April 16, 2017

Translation: The future of Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir is determined by Bayburt, Yozgat, Erzurum and Konya. Look at the tragedy.

Erdogan gidip bu şehirlere başkanlık yapsın amed, istanbul, ankara, izmir, adana, mersin, antalyaya yapmasın https://t.co/TE8fpE34Rq — Mehmet Güler (@MihemedGuler) April 16, 2017

Translation: Erdogan should be president at the cities voted in favor of him. He shouldn’t be a president of other cities such as Adana, Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Mersin, Antalya.

At the same time, complaints against the country’s Supreme Election Council began trending on Twitter, as reports stated that the council allowed for unstamped ballot envelopes to be counted, contravening the country’s electoral rules. Opposition parties demanded a recount of those votes, which accepted ballot papers without an official stamp, as valid. In prior votes, those ballots were considered invalid.

#BREAKING Turkey's two main opposition parties say to challenge referendum result — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 16, 2017

Regular citizens of Turkey were outraged as well, expressing their anger at the Supreme Election Council online.

YSK suç işliyor. Bu iş Türkiye'yi perişan eder. Yapmayin bunu. Halktan ve oyundan korkmayin. — Prof. Dr. Ümit Özdağ (@umitozdag) April 16, 2017

Translation: YSK (Supreme Election Council) is committing a crime at the moment. This would ruin all Turkey. Don’t do this. Don’t be afraid of the citizens.

https://twitter.com/AVUKADO_O/status/853669663544365056

Translation: According to the laws, if there are no stamps on the envelope, votes are not valid. However tonight YSK did the exact opposite. This is definitely illegal.



Bu ülkede her resmi belgede mühür varken YSK nasıl mühürsüz oyu kabul eder hem de son anda??? — Sena WW (@kaleydoskopkiz) April 16, 2017

Translation: In this country we have official stamps for every single document. How come YSK accepts the votes without official stamps?

CNN’s Turkish affiliate reported that the country’s main opposition parties, CHP, would challenge 37 percent of the ballot’s submitted.