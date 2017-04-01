Grievers Pay Tribute To Gilbert Baker, Maker Of The Rainbow Pride Flag
People gathered in San Francisco and took to social media to remember the artist and activist
Gilbert Baker, the man who in 1978 created the rainbow flag, an iconic symbol of gay pride all over the world, died in his sleep on Thursday night at the age of 65. His death has inspired impassioned tributes both on and offline.
On Friday, hundreds of grievers took to San Francisco’s Castro District, known as one of the United States’ first and most vibrant gay neighborhoods, to honor Baker. Among the attendees was Cleve Jones, another famous gay rights activist and author of the book “When We Rise: My Life in the Movement,” which has since been turned into a miniseries on ABC,
Many more, including Jones, took to social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to share news articles about Baker’s passing, as well as to write kind tributes to the man who created one of the LGBT community’s most enduring symbols.
Remembering #GilbertBaker for his lifelong dedication to the cause for inclusion& equality. His leadership will never be forgotten. RIP 🏳️🌈
— Rebeca Sosa (@RebecaSosaMiami) April 1, 2017
🌈 Fallece #GilbertBaker, creador bandera arcoíris x los derechos personas #LGTBI, viviran x siempre los colores de la #libertad y #respeto pic.twitter.com/P5yKwSqCoE
— Carla Antonelli (@CarlaAntonelli) April 1, 2017
They say I'm hetrosexual. As artist, don't like "labels" on any humans. Today I honor Gilbert Baker (died) fellow artist. LGBT flag creator😢 pic.twitter.com/NkExbt3dg2
— Terry Holt (@THOLT8) April 1, 2017
Rest in peace sir Gilbert Baker, the creator of the rainbow flag. Your contribution to the LGBT Community will always be remembered.
— spidey (@curlyfIuffs) April 1, 2017
Rest in beautiful colors, Gilbert Baker 🏳️🌈❤️💛💚💙💜🍭🌈 #GilbertBaker #RIP
— Romey Pryde (@Blaque_Noir) April 1, 2017
RIP Gilbert Baker. Proof that design and symbols can be a power for positive change and hope.
— Nathan Moody (@atomick) April 1, 2017