news
Grievers Pay Tribute To Gilbert Baker, Maker Of The Rainbow Pride Flag
Grievers Pay Tribute To Gilbert Baker, Maker Of The Rainbow Pride Flag
By Ethan Harfenist
Apr 01, 2017
El-Sisi And Trump To Sidestep Human Rights At White House Meeting
El-Sisi And Trump To Sidestep Human Rights At White House Meeting
By Gilad Shiloach
Apr 02, 2017
Pentagon Admits To More Civilian Casualties In Fight Against ISIS
Pentagon Admits To More Civilian Casualties In Fight Against ISIS
By Ethan Harfenist
Apr 01, 2017
Russian April Fools’ Joke Makes Fun Of Election Interference
Russian April Fools’ Joke Makes Fun Of Election Interference
By Ethan Harfenist
Apr 01, 2017
Angry Constituents Flock To Nunes Event To Demand His Resignation
Angry Constituents Flock To Nunes Event To Demand His Resignation
By Adi Cohen
Mar 31, 2017
‘Blue Checkmarks’ Are The New Snowflakes
‘Blue Checkmarks’ Are The New Snowflakes
By Sara Morrison
Mar 31, 2017
Dylann Roof Puts Up No Fight In His State Murder Case
Dylann Roof Puts Up No Fight In His State Murder Case
By James King
Mar 31, 2017
More U.S. Citizens Are Being Turned Away At The Canadian Border
More U.S. Citizens Are Being Turned Away At The Canadian Border
By Leeron Hoory
Mar 31, 2017
Fake News Fears Ruin April Fool’s Day
Fake News Fears Ruin April Fool’s Day
By Ethan Harfenist
Mar 31, 2017
Sessions Skewers State Justice For Accusing ICE Of ‘Stalking’
Sessions Skewers State Justice For Accusing ICE Of ‘Stalking’
By Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
Mar 31, 2017
LGBT

Grievers Pay Tribute To Gilbert Baker, Maker Of The Rainbow Pride Flag

People gathered in San Francisco and took to social media to remember the artist and activist

LGBT
Participants hold a giant rainbow flag during the Prague Pride Parade, August 13, 2016. — REUTERS
By Ethan Harfenist
Apr 01, 2017 at 1:08 PM ET

Gilbert Baker, the man who in 1978 created the rainbow flag, an iconic symbol of gay pride all over the world, died in his sleep on Thursday night at the age of 65. His death has inspired impassioned tributes both on and offline.

On Friday, hundreds of grievers took to San Francisco’s Castro District, known as one of the United States’ first and most vibrant gay neighborhoods, to honor Baker. Among the attendees was Cleve Jones, another famous gay rights activist and author of the book “When We Rise: My Life in the Movement,” which has since been turned into a miniseries on ABC,

Long live Gilbert Baker

A post shared by Jamie Whitaker (@jamiewhitaker) on

Many more, including Jones, took to social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to share news articles about Baker’s passing, as well as to write kind tributes to the man who created one of the LGBT community’s most enduring symbols.

https://twitter.com/xxanthonyzz/status/848206176755920896