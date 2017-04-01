Grievers Pay Tribute To Gilbert Baker, Maker Of The Rainbow Pride Flag

Gilbert Baker, the man who in 1978 created the rainbow flag, an iconic symbol of gay pride all over the world, died in his sleep on Thursday night at the age of 65. His death has inspired impassioned tributes both on and offline.

On Friday, hundreds of grievers took to San Francisco’s Castro District, known as one of the United States’ first and most vibrant gay neighborhoods, to honor Baker. Among the attendees was Cleve Jones, another famous gay rights activist and author of the book “When We Rise: My Life in the Movement,” which has since been turned into a miniseries on ABC,

Long live Gilbert Baker A post shared by Jamie Whitaker (@jamiewhitaker) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Many more, including Jones, took to social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to share news articles about Baker’s passing, as well as to write kind tributes to the man who created one of the LGBT community’s most enduring symbols.

Remembering #GilbertBaker for his lifelong dedication to the cause for inclusion& equality. His leadership will never be forgotten. RIP 🏳️‍🌈 — Rebeca Sosa (@RebecaSosaMiami) April 1, 2017

🌈 Fallece #GilbertBaker, creador bandera arcoíris x los derechos personas #LGTBI, viviran x siempre los colores de la #libertad y #respeto pic.twitter.com/P5yKwSqCoE — Carla Antonelli (@CarlaAntonelli) April 1, 2017

They say I'm hetrosexual. As artist, don't like "labels" on any humans. Today I honor Gilbert Baker (died) fellow artist. LGBT flag creator😢 pic.twitter.com/NkExbt3dg2 — Terry Holt (@THOLT8) April 1, 2017

Rest in peace sir Gilbert Baker, the creator of the rainbow flag. Your contribution to the LGBT Community will always be remembered. — spidey (@curlyfIuffs) April 1, 2017