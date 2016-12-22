North Carolina’s general assembly convened a special session on Wednesday for the sole purpose of repealing the state’s ‘bathroom bill,’ which the ACLU called the “most egregious, sweeping, hate-filled anti-LGBT legislation in this country’s history” and which has caused the state hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of jobs as businesses, sports leagues, and even other states boycotted North Carolina. This came after the city of Charlotte repealed its anti-discrimination city ordinance that prompted the bathroom bill, called HB2, creation in the first place, with the agreement that HB2’s repeal would soon follow.

Guess what happened next?

The general assembly did not repeal the bathroom bill.

The special session ended with the state senate voting against a bill that would repeal the law. The law, originally passed in March, states that cities cannot enact their own non-discrimination laws, as Charlotte had done, and also required people to use the bathroom or locker room that matched the gender on their birth certificates.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the issue was that the senate bill created to repeal the law included a six-month “cooling off period” barring any local governments from passing their own ordinances about public facilities. This, Democrats said during the session, was not part of the deal, and did not constitute the full repeal of HB2 that Charlotte was told would happen when it repealed its ordinance.

That deal was personally brokered by incoming governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat and vocal opponent of HB2, who narrowly beat the incumbent Republican Pat McCrory. Previously, Charlotte had refused to consider repealing its ordinance, even when promised that HB2 would be repealed if it did, since it would mean that the city’s LGBT population would no longer have those legal protections from discrimination.

As The New York Times notes, Charlotte’s ordinance wasn’t fully repealed on Monday. On Wednesday, before the state legislature met, the city council voted a second time to repeal all of the remaining provisions, including the one that said the ordinance would be restored if the state did not repeal HB2 by December 31, which, in hindsight, was a smart thing to have added and a less smart thing to have taken away.

Republicans used the fact that Charlotte had not repealed the entire ordinance the first time around as a reason to add the moratorium to its HB2 repeal bill. Democrats said they would not vote for a bill that didn’t fully repeal the law. In the end, the Observer reported, the senate vote was 16 to 32 votes against passing the repeal law. Representatives didn’t hold a vote at all.

“The legislature had a chance to do the right thing for North Carolina today, and they failed,” Cooper said on his Facebook page. It will probably be a long time before he trusts his state’s Republican lawmakers to keep their word again.

In the end, HB2 remains on the books. Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance does not.