The futuristic bus that was designed to help ease China’s traffic problems is instead causing traffic.

TEB unveiled the bus for a test run in August, hoping to remove it by August 31st. But instead it’s clogging up a public road.

Several Chinese media outlets have previously brought up problems with the bus, like its clearance, which is only half of what would be needed for Chinese roads.TEB planned to release the bus by the middle of 2017, but the company’s financial woes have the bus’ future in jeopardy.