video
China’s Giant Traffic-Reducing Bus Ends Up Causing Jams
China’s Giant Traffic-Reducing Bus Ends Up Causing Jams
By Anthony Falco
Dec 21, 2016
Syrian Refugees Are Freezing In Snow-Covered Camps
Syrian Refugees Are Freezing In Snow-Covered Camps
By Sara Rao
Dec 22, 2016
These Sea Creatures Will Give You Nightmares
These Sea Creatures Will Give You Nightmares
By Anthony Falco
Dec 22, 2016
This Artificial Skin Is Made With Algae
This Artificial Skin Is Made With Algae
By Sara Rao
Dec 22, 2016
Fireworks Market Explosion Kills Dozens In Mexico
Fireworks Market Explosion Kills Dozens In Mexico
By Jonathan Sanger
Dec 21, 2016
A Salamander Will Go On An Epic Road Trip To Have Sex
A Salamander Will Go On An Epic Road Trip To Have Sex
By Andrew Caringi
Dec 20, 2016
Watch A Meat Pie’s Voyage Into Space
Watch A Meat Pie’s Voyage Into Space
By Anthony Falco
Dec 20, 2016
3D-Printing Helps Recreate Face Of Missing Woman
3D-Printing Helps Recreate Face Of Missing Woman
By Jeff Donlan
Dec 20, 2016
New War: Imagining The Battle Technology Of The Future
New War: Imagining The Battle Technology Of The Future
By Judith Dubin
Dec 20, 2016
Virtual Reality Transports Hospitalized Kids To A Christmas Wonderland
Virtual Reality Transports Hospitalized Kids To A Christmas Wonderland
By Sara Rao
Dec 20, 2016
GLOBAL

China’s Giant Traffic-Reducing Bus Ends Up Causing Jams

By Anthony Falco
Dec 21, 2016 at 3:37 PM ET

The futuristic bus that was designed to help ease China’s traffic problems is instead causing traffic.

TEB unveiled the bus for a test run in August, hoping to remove it by August 31st. But instead it’s clogging up a public road.

Several Chinese media outlets have previously brought up problems with the bus, like its clearance, which is only half of what would be needed for Chinese roads.TEB planned to release the bus by the middle of 2017, but the company’s financial woes have the bus’ future in jeopardy.