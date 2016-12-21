A massive explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market in Mexico has killed at least 29 people. The blasted took place on Tuesday outside the Mexican capital. At least 72 were injured, including 13 children, some with burns covering 90 percent of their bodies. Dozens of people are still missing according to Reuters.

Witnesses reported they felt the ground shake from the blasts which destroyed most of the 300 stalls at the market. This isn’t the first incident at San Pablito; there were previous explosions in 2005 and 2006.