Truckers Raise Thousands For First Victim Of Berlin Attack

Thousands of pounds were raised for Lucasz Urban's family within hours on GoFundMe

Flowers and candles are placed near the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. — REUTERS
By Jacob Steinblatt
Dec 21, 2016 at 10:21 AM ET

A GoFundMe campaign launched on December 20 has already managed to raise more than five thousand British pounds for the family of killed Polish trucker Lukasz Urban. Urban, the first victim of the terror attack that struck Berlin’s Christmas market on Monday, was found shot to death in the cab of the truck that jumped the curb and killed 12 victims.

The campaign, launched by a man named David Duncan, has solicited money from nearly 500 people. Duncan states that “as a fellow trucker, I decided [t]o reach out to the trucking community and beyond to help in some small way.” He added that he hoped that the money would help the Urban family in any way that they need. Duncan dedicated the campaign as from “The Truckers of The UK and beyond.”

Several of those interested in the fundraiser questioned whether the money would really end up with Lukasz Urban’s family, but Duncan insisted that the campaign was legitimate, and even included personal information in subsequent updates to the campaign.

Urban, 37, was found in the truck that was used to kill 12 in a Berlin market Monday. Authorities are still investigating the events of that day, but Urban was on a routine delivery for Ariel Żurawski, the Polish trucking company where he worked. He was found stabbed, shot and appeared bruised and bloody as if he’d fought with the assailant who took control of the truck sometime Monday.