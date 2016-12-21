On Monday night, Libby Chamberlain, creator of Pantsuit Nation, the “secret” Facebook group once dedicated to getting out the vote for Hillary Clinton had some good news to share: Pantsuit Nation was going to become a book. Since the campaign, the group has grown to nearly 4 million members who share stories about their post-election lives and suggest ways to organize and fight back against the system that let them down.

“I am *beyond* excited,” Chamberlain wrote in the announcement, which was also posted on Pantsuit Nation’s public Facebook page and on its website’s official blog.

Many Pantsuit Nation members, however, are not excited. They are furious. Chamberlain called the project “A book BY YOU” — and that book is already available for pre-order on Amazon ($29.99 for the hardcover edition) without the knowledge of many of the “yous” who inspired it. Members felt that their trust had been betrayed, and that Chamberlain was profiting off of their shared grief.

“Gross,” one member commented on Chamberlain’s post. “People came to this site to express personal hope, outrage and eventual horror. You initially created something beautiful, something that evolved to hold space for collective grief. How dare you try to capitalize on those that felt safe to share in this private group. I hope all this public outrage interrupts your book deal. WE ARE NOT A COMMODITY!”

“Honestly, I’m deeply disappointed by what you did,” said another, who, like many commenters, left the group shortly after posting. “Just like Trump, profiteering. Shame on you.”

Many members commented just to state that Chamberlain did not have the right to use any of their posts or comments. They may not need to worry about this: Chamberlain said that only stories and images that she had “explicit permission” to include in the book would be used. But some members pointed out that she must have used some stories as proof of concept when she was shopping the book around, and saw her efforts to trademark “Pantsuit Nation” (which was filed for in November) as further evidence that Chamberlain had been trying to profit off of them for weeks.

The New York Times reported that Chamberlain “hired a literary agent” after getting “inquires from agents and publishers.” The book deal was reached “quickly,” the Times said, but did not give specifics on when the book-shopping or agent-finding processes began, nor how much Chamberlain would receive from it.

Chamberlain also announced that she had filed for Pantsuit Nation to become a nonprofit organization that “will support the advocacy, education, and political action efforts we have already seen grow out of Pantsuit Nation, and will continue to be a part of our work in the future.” One of the biggest criticisms levied against Pantsuit Nation all along was that for such big community, it hadn’t done much to truly harness its collective power. Instead, many members seemed content to share stories of sadness and grief about the election’s outcome, or personal struggles that had arisen from it: rifts between families, friendships ended, marriages broken up. There was emotional support for individual members, but little political action or organization. The nonprofit may disprove those criticisms; a “tearstainable book” will not.

Not everyone was outraged. Some comments were supportive of Chamberlain’s efforts and what her group had become. “In my view, Libby knocked herself out to turn this FB group into a sanctuary for many of us, and it has been a beacon in the world,” said one member. “If she can turn it into a book on top of everything else, more power to her.”