A Salamander Will Go On An Epic Road Trip To Have Sex

A salamander will go on an epic road trip just to have sex, according to a new study conducted by scientists at Ohio State University. The research, published in the journal Functional Ecology, showed that the tiny-legged amphibians are willing to travel almost 9 miles to find a suitable mate, that’s the equivalent running three marathons for us humans. Researchers hope that understanding how and where salamanders procreate will help efforts to preserve the animals. Half of the world’s salamanders are listed as “threatened” and the entire species faces a high risk of extinction according to International Union for Conservation of Nature. So Godspeed you little lizard.