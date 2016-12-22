This Artificial Skin Is Made With Algae

A scientist in Chile is developing green-colored artificial skin for humans using microscopic algae. Currently, man-made skin cannot supply the oxygen it needs to live because there are no blood vessels. But this algae-based skin produces its own oxygen using photosynthesis. According to Professor Tomas Egana from Chile’s Catholic University, the skin can be genetically modified to produce antibiotics and anti-inflammatories and one day be used to treat open wounds and tumors. And there’s no need to worry about looking like the Incredible Hulk, Egana believes the algae in the skin would die after about 10 days and the greenish color would then dissipate. Animal trials have been successful, and human trials are scheduled to begin in 2017.