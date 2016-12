Saturn’s moon Mimas looks suspiciously like the Death Star. NASA’s Cassini Orbiter was heading towards Saturn’s rings when it took this photo of Mimas. The small, icy moon has a distinctive crater that resembles the Empire’s planet-destroying weapon. As one of Saturn’s 53 moons, Mimas’ gravitational pull helps shape Saturn’s iconic rings. Let’s hope no rogue space rebels find a way to destroy it.