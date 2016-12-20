A group of space enthusiasts sent a meat pie 100,000 feet high (about 19 miles) using a weather balloon in Sheffield, England. “Sent Into Space,” the team behind the experiment, said they were testing the effect altitude had on the pie’s molecular structure. Important research to be sure, but the fact that the launch coincided with the 2016 World Pie Eating Championships in Wigan was no accident. The experiment was actually a publicity stunt for the event. This was the first known time a meat pie has been shot into the stratosphere. Bill Kenyon, the pie-maker, told BBC “Neither the sky, nor the pie, should be the limit.”