3D-Printing Helps Recreate Face Of Missing Woman

Investigators in Ohio are using 3D printing to help identify a missing woman. Partial remains of an unidentified woman were found in May. Investigators used a CT scan to 3D-print a replica of the skull. It took 72 hours to print the skull into three different parts. An artist then used clay to reconstruct the details of the face. Because the skull is missing its lower jaw, the artist had to guess what that part of the face looked like. Investigators hope that someone will recognize the face and help identify the woman.