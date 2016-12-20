Major American cities are preparing to pump millions of dollars — much of it taxpayer-funded — into legal services for residents facing deportation as municipal leaders brace for battle with Donald Trump over undocumented Americans.

Los Angeles-area officials on Monday unveiled a $10-million defense fund that will help provide lawyers to immigrants who cannot afford legal representation during deportation proceedings. The announcement comes just days after Chicago approved its own defense fund for undocumented immigrants to the tune $1.3 million and as other cities begin to eye similar measures.

Mayors in New York, Los Angeles, and more than a dozen other large U.S. cities have already declared themselves sanctuary cities committed to protecting undocumented residents from the hard-line proposals floated by Trump, who said he wants to immediately deport between two and three million illegal immigrants with “criminal records.” By bankrolling legal services for illegal immigrants, these cities are taking a provocative — and largely unprecedented — stance against the president-elect and his agenda.

“People who have built their lives in America have rights, and they deserve all of the protections that our legal system provides,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

Unlike criminal court where defendants are guaranteed legal representation, those in immigration court are granted lawyers only if they have the resources to obtain one. In fact, only 37 percent of those in deportation proceedings currently secure legal representation, a recent report by the American Immigration Council found.

The greater Los Angeles area has about 3,700 detained immigrants who are without a lawyer, according to city estimates. The area is also home to roughly one million of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., census figures show.

Under the current plan in Los Angeles, only half of the proposed $10 million legal defense fund will come from city and county coffers, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday. Philanthropic groups would donate the remaining $5 million, with the California Endowment, the state’s largest private healthcare foundation, set to give $2 million to the fund. By contrast, all of the $1.3 million approved last week for Chicago’s legal protection fund will be provided by the city.

The promise of any public money going toward the legal aid of undocumented immigrants has outraged those calling for stricter immigration. “Immigration proceedings are a civil matter, not criminal, and no Americans who are defending themselves in civil proceedings are entitled to taxpayer-funded representation,” Jessica Vaughn, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, D.C., think tank, told the L.A. Times.

Yet other cities, and even states, may soon be beefing up legal services for immigrants to fight deportation. San Francisco and Oakland have both reportedly taken steps toward creating or bankrolling legal defense funds for undocumented residents locally. Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that he plans to include money public-private legal defense fund for immigrants in next year’s state budget. And Democratic state lawmakers in California have proposed a bill that would provide up to $80 million statewide for immigration lawyers and other legal training to aid undocumented residents.